Rescompany Systems Expands Partnership with Ligabue

Lady Diletta

Rescompany Systems announced the expansion of its partnership with Ligabue, according to a press release.

Rescompany will support Ligabue with an advanced Resco Suite designed for guests, passengers and crew, as the company prepares to begin work on one more river cruise ship starting in February 2024.

Specializing in catering services on cruise ships, Ligablue has previously collaborated with Rescompany while working on the Lady Diletta, Lady Cristina and MS Hamburg, all three operated by Plantours Kreuzfahrten.

Rescompany Systems develops ship-to-shore software solutions and web applications for the cruise industry, giving cruise operators a 360-degree view of onboard operations and customer interaction.

 

