Regent Seven Seas Unveils Overnights Collection

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced “Immersive Overnights,” a collection of six unique voyages with an overnight stay in every port of call, according to a press release.

Sailing in 2024 and 2025, these voyages will offer special shoreside experiences designed to make each overnight call a memorable part of the cruise, the company said.

Immersive Overnights collection explores the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Asia.

“Regent’s history of innovation is what made us industry leaders in ultra-luxury cruising, and we continually strive to elevate the unrivaled Regent experience for our discerning and well-traveled guests,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Our Immersive Overnights collection featuring an overnight stay in every single port of call will change the way luxury travelers cruise. These extended overnight experiences will allow guests unparalleled immersion in a range of incredible global destinations from Incheon, South Korea; to Zadar, Croatia; to Stockholm, Sweden.”

The collection of voyages features 26 evening shore excursions created especially for Regent. These include an exploration of art from the likes of Picasso, Rodin and Munch in the home of a Swedish prince; sunset wine tasting at a Tuscan villa; and a Michelin star dinner in Athens, among others.

Regent’s Immersive Overnights collection includes: