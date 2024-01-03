Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches ‘Upgrade Your Horizon’ Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its Upgrade Your Horizon promotion, offering a free 2-Category Suite Upgrade up to a Penthouse Suite (Category A) on selected voyages departing between January 2024 and June 2026, according to a press release.

Guests can also take advantage of a 50 percent reduced deposit to secure their suite and itinerary early. In addition, Regent is extending savings of up to 20 percent on 30 sailings. The offer applies to bookings made between January 2 and February 29, 2024.

“We are excited for our guests to take advantage of this generous new offer to help them plan their next cruise to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“With our magnificent new ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, we truly have The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, offering an extensive range of sailings including highly immersive destination experiences included as part of the voyage fare. With exceptional service on board, unrivaled space at sea with our all-suite, all-balcony accommodation and Epicurean Perfection served in beautifully designed restaurants, we are giving guests every reason possible to enjoy their next Regent voyage.”

The Upgrade Your Horizon promotion is valid across 433 sailings through June 2026.