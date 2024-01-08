Princess Cruises Names Jim Berra Chief Marketing Officer

Princess Cruises today announced that Jim Berra has joined the organization as chief marketing officer, reporting directly to Princess Cruises president John Padgett, according to a statement.

As CMO, Jim will lead all global marketing facets including integrated marketing strategy formulation, creative development and brand promotion across all channels and geographies to further optimize Princess’ global marketplace position.

Berra joins a leadership team with extensive commercial and communications experience including highly respected industry veterans Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer; Vicki Johnson, Sr. Vice President of Communications, and Carmen Roig, Vice President of Sales.

“Jim’s demonstrated track record of success with outstanding hospitality brands make him a perfect addition to the Princess team,” Padgett said. “The Princess brand is truly special, and Jim will ensure ‘The Love Boat’ extends its position as an iconic brand and a global destination leader.”

Berra comes to Princess from Invited (formerly ClubCorp), the largest owner of private membership clubs in the country, where he served as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer.

Prior to Invited, Berra spent six years at Royal Caribbean International as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, overseeing the company’s advertising programs, marketing communications, social media, e-commerce, and customer marketing.

“Princess has a rich history of creating unforgettable moments at sea, and I am excited to steer the marketing efforts for the iconic Love Boat brand to even greater heights,” Berra said. “Together, we will continue to inspire travelers to embark on journeys filled with love, adventure, and cherished memories.”

Before Royal Caribbean, Berra spent seven years at Carnival Cruise Line as its Chief Marketing Officer. Previously he also held multiple positions with Starwood Hotels & Resorts including SVP of Customer Marketing and Strategic Alliances.

A resident of Miami Beach, Fla., Berra holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and philosophy from Northwestern University.