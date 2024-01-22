Princess Cruises Highlights 2024 Canada & New England Season

Princess Cruises is inviting guests to explore the wonders of Canada and New England during its upcoming 2024 season, with ships sailing from Boston, New York and Quebec City.
“We bring a desired mix of destinations on our award-winning Canada and New England itineraries so our guests can easily explore charming must-see ports in this storied region,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess.
“From our premium onboard experience to new itineraries, turnaround ports and enticing shore excursions, we give our guests all that this spectacular area has to offer in the temperate summer months through the fall that is bursting with vibrant colors.”
Highlights of exploring Canada and New England with Princess in 2024 include:
- 25 departures for the upcoming June – October 2024 season, with three ships sailing from New York City, Quebéc City and Boston;
- A series of Colonial Heritage itineraries featuring Yorktown, Va., along with stops at Charleston, Boston and Halifax or Saint John.
- New “Beantown” Homeport Departures from Boston;
- Seven-day cruises onboard the Enchanted Princess, sailing roundtrip from New York City and visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax and Saint John for Bay of Fundy (on select cruises).