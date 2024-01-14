Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port Everglades and ILA to Host Hospitality Training for Cruise Porters

Ships in Port Everglades

Professional porters who are members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1526 are hosting a hospitality training program to enhance Port Everglades’ service, according to a press release.

Porters’ primary role is to greet cruise guests, confirm stateroom numbers and store their luggage for embarkation. They also assist passengers with their luggage upon their return.

“Porters are integral to the port’s success as they are often the first and last personal contact for our cruise guests,” said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “I applaud the ILA for taking the initiative to offer customer-service training that enhances the experience for the nearly 4 million cruise guests we anticipate will travel through our port this cruise season.”

Approximately 250 porters will participate in the two-hour training workshops that will be held throughout January.

“The interactive workshops are specifically designed to equip port porters with the best ways to deliver a well-received guest experience during the brief — and often rushed — time that they have with cruise guests,” said the training facilitator Pam Evans, principal at The Evans Group of South Florida.

 

