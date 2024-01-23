Norwegian Getaway Completes Ten Years in Service

The Norwegian Getaway just completed ten years in service this month

The Breakaway-Class vessel welcomed guests onboard for its first cruise on Jan. 16, 2014.

On that day, the Getaway set sail from Southampton, in the United Kingdom, for a transatlantic crossing to New York City.

With a design that took inspiration from various aspects of Miami, the 144,000-ton vessel was later christened at the South Florida port on Feb. 7, 2014.

The Miami Dolphin Cheeleaders served as Getaway’s godmothers, during a ceremony that also included a musical number by rapper Pitbull.

The ship then officially kicked off its maiden season on Feb. 8, offering weekly departures to the Eastern Caribbean from PortMiami.

After several years sailing exclusively in the Caribbean, the Getaway debuted in addition regions and homeports starting in 2017.

Among the destinations visited by the ship are Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Bermuda, and Canada & New England.

During the early years of its sailing career, the Norwegian Getaway also served as a floating hotel for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For 2024, the ship is scheduled to offer a series of five- to 12-night cruises departing from New York City before repositioning to Europe in May.

Its summer program in the region features seven- to ten-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Turkey, and more.

After returning to North America, the 4,000-guest ship kicks off a series of week-long cruises departing from New Orleans in December.

A sister to the 2013-built Norwegian Breakaway, the Norwegian Getaway was built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The construction process took only 15 months and was concluded ahead of the initially planned timeline, the shipbuilder said at the time of the delivery.