Norwegian Cruise Line’s New Ports of Call in 2024-25

In addition to new itineraries and an expanded offering in Antarctica, South America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, Norwegian Cruise Line’s previously announced 2024-25 season will also feature several new ports of call.

The line’s new ports of call include Manama in Bahrain, Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, Sokhna, Egypt and Akita, Japan, available on itineraries sailing between October 2024 and December 2025.

Norwegian’s 2024-25 Itineraries featuring new ports of call include: