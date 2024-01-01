Norwegian Cruise Line’s New Ports of Call in 2024-25

In addition to new itineraries and an expanded offering in Antarctica, South America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, Norwegian Cruise Line’s previously announced 2024-25 season will also feature several new ports of call.
The line’s new ports of call include Manama in Bahrain, Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, Sokhna, Egypt and Akita, Japan, available on itineraries sailing between October 2024 and December 2025.
Norwegian’s 2024-25 Itineraries featuring new ports of call include:
- A 16-day voyage aboard the Norwegian Sun departing from Dubai, UAE featuring 10 ports of call, including a visit to Sokhna, Egypt, a first for Norwegian. Departs on April 19, 2025.
- A 12-night Asia sailing aboard the Norwegian Spirit, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo, featuring a call to Akita, as well as stops in Hakodate, Kanazawa and Beppu in Japan, among other destinations. Departs on October 23, 2024.
- An 18-night French Polynesia and Australia sailing aboard the Norwegian Sun, departing from Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia, with a visit to brand new port of call, Rarotonga, Cook Islands. The itinerary also features calls in Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Apia, Western Samoa; Vava’u, Tonga; Lautoka, Fiji; Lifou, New Caledonia; and Brisbane, Australia. Departs on December 3, 2024.
- A seven-day UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain voyage onboard the Norwegian Sky, with a visit to Manama in Bahrain, among other destinations. Departs on April 12, 2025.