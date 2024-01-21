Nicko Cruises Appoints Bert Freter as Head of Sales

Nicko Cruises has appointed Bert Freter as head of sales, effective from April 1, 2024. Freter has over two decades of experience in tourism sales, according to a press release.

Freter succeeds Christian Kaatz, who left the company at the end of 2023.

He has worked for companies such as Alltours and Berge und Meer and is currently responsible for sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland at Hurtigruten.

“With his many years of experience in the tourism sector, Bert Freter brings not only specialist expertise but also in-depth sales expertise,” said Guido Laukamp, Managing Director of Nicko Criuises. “His experience in management positions at renowned companies forms the basis for him to contribute to the success and further development of our company in the future.”

In his position at Nicko, Bert Freter will report to Michael Baden, who has been Chief Commercial Officer at the Stuttgart-based cruise specialist since May 2023.

Reporting to Freter are Andrea Garcia-Greno as team leader for internal sales and Cheryl-Ann Murray as team leader for field sales. Michaela Schedelwill lead the key account, charter and international sales areas as team leader and also report to Bert Freter.