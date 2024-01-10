Neil Palomba Consulting Partners with Matermoll

Neil Palomba Consulting announced a strategic partnership with mattress manufacturer Matermoll to enhance the brand’s market position and drive innovation in the sleep industry, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, Neil Palomba will serve as a strategic advisor to the President and CEO of the Geneva-based mattress company, Massimo Alessio.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Matermoll, a company that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence, quality and innovation, boasting a distinctive ‘Made in Italy’ portfolio,” said Palomba.

“As a strategic advisor, I look forward to leveraging my expertise to support Matermoll in achieving its goals and propelling the company to even greater success. Together, we aspire to extend beyond current horizons, showcasing our commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and delivering unparalleled quality products at an exceptional value.”

“We are confident that Neil Palomba’s strategic guidance will be instrumental in shaping Matermoll’s future,” said Alessio. “His extensive tenure and profound experience in the cruise industry, propelling growth and nurturing innovation, seamlessly aligns with our vision for the future. Leveraging Neil’s expertise and deep insights into the industry, our goal is to forge an even stronger connection with our customers, delivering unparalleled customer service, and enhancing our products to better cater to the evolving needs of our valued guests. Anticipating a fruitful partnership, we are poised to usher in positive change and elevate our brand to unprecedented heights.”