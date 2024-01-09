Nassau Cruise Port Reports Record-Breaking 4.4M Passengers

Nassau Cruise Port ended 2023 with a record-breaking year, welcoming 4,490,802 passengers aboard 1,210 ships, according to a press release.

This figure represents a 14 percent increase compared to the previous record set in 2019.

Mike Maura, Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port said: “A huge thank you to the cruise industry and its passengers, the travel agents championing The Bahamas, our government partners, the Nassau Cruise Port businesses, the entire community here in New Providence, and of course, our incredible team at Nassau Cruise Port. Each of you make a difference every day, owning your share of this success. And remember, the newly revitalized Nassau waterfront offers unique finds, fantastic entertainment, and delicious food and drinks, with even more on the horizon for 2024.”

The port reported several record-breaking achievements in 2023. In March, the port exceeded its one-day passenger record by welcoming 28,554 visitors, surpassing it again on December 27 with 29,316 passengers. As a result, the port not only exceeded the annual passenger target of 4.2 million guests but also set a new record of 4,490,802 visitors for the year.