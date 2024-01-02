Margaritaville at Sea Launches ‘Three Sail Free’ Sale

Margaritaville at Sea launched “Three Guests Sail Free” allowing paying passengers to add up to three additional guests for free, depending on the stateroom capacity.

The company’s biggest offer yet applies to all sailings and itineraries on both the Paradise and Islander ships in 2024, according to a press release.

Guests also have the option to pay monthly via uplift with 0 percent interest for up to nine months. The offer is valid for bookings made between January 9 and Feb. 12, 2024.

“There is nothing better than sailing the open ocean and exploring new destinations with friends or loved ones, and our new offer lets our guests bring up to three of their favorite people along for the journey,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO. “And with two ships, four ports of call, and two- to 5-night itineraries, there has never been a better time to bring your entire crew aboard Margaritaville at Sea.”