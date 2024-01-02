Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Margaritaville at Sea Launches ‘Three Sail Free’ Sale

Margaritaville Islander

Margaritaville at Sea launched “Three Guests Sail Free” allowing paying passengers to add up to three additional guests for free, depending on the stateroom capacity.

The company’s biggest offer yet applies to all sailings and itineraries on both the Paradise and Islander ships in 2024, according to a press release. 

Guests also have the option to pay monthly via uplift with 0 percent interest for up to nine months.  The offer is valid for bookings made between January 9 and Feb. 12, 2024.

“There is nothing better than sailing the open ocean and exploring new destinations with friends or loved ones, and our new offer lets our guests bring up to three of their favorite people along for the journey,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO. “And with two ships, four ports of call, and two- to 5-night itineraries, there has never been a better time to bring your entire crew aboard Margaritaville at Sea.”  

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.