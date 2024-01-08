Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Lisbon Reports Record 758,000 Passengers in 2023

Viva in Lisbon

Lisbon Cruise Port announced 2023 was its best cruise year to date, with 758,000 passengers.

The port saw a 33 percent increase compared to 2019, according to a press release. 

Among the 347 calls received in 2023, Lisbon Cruise Port hosted 130 turnaround calls, constituting 40 percent of the total annual calls. 

Lisbon Cruise Port also expanded its range of services in 2023, according to the press release.  

For the ninth time, the port won Europe’s Leading Cruise Port prize by World Travel Awards for the year 2023. 

