Lindblad Names Caitlin Gardner VP of Brand and Communications

Lindblad Expeditions announced the appointment of Caitlin Gardner as the company’s new vice president of brand and communications, according to a press release.

In her new role, Gardner will lead the brand’s external communications and consumer marketing efforts, including print and direct mail, creative services, earned media and media relations, crisis communications, brand initiatives and more. She will also play a crucial role in the long-term expansion of the Lindblad Expeditions brand’s strategic relationship with National Geographic.

“Expedition cruising has been on an upward trajectory for years. As pioneers of the space, we’re fostering a best-in-class team, with the talent necessary to lead and redefine the sector for decades to come,” said Noah Brodsky, chief commercial officer, Lindblad Expeditions.

“Caitlin’s extensive experience in the travel industry and her demonstrated history of achievements make her the right candidate to spearhead our brand efforts as we engage expedition enthusiasts and court new-to-brand adventurers. We are delighted to welcome her aboard.”

Previously, Gardner spent eight years at Cruise Planners leading communications and digital strategy efforts. Before that, she worked at various PR and advertising agencies specializing in hospitality, destination, restaurant, retail and resort PR. Most recently, Gardner was at a Fortune 500 retail grocery company based in the Midwest where she helped drive a people-first culture with a high-performance communications and marketing team.

“I am thrilled to be returning to the world of travel as a leader on the Lindblad Expeditions team,” said Gardner. “I look forward to building upon Lindblad Expeditions’ distinguished legacy, the educational travel expertise of National Geographic, and the marketing and sales savvy of The Walt Disney Company to inspire generations of new explorers across the globe. Together, we will build authentic and immersive exploration experiences and drive growth during this extraordinary time in the expedition cruise industry.”