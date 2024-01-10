Lindblad Expeditions Launches New Antarctica Itineraries

Lindblad Expeditions has launched two new itineraries exploring Antarctica, according to a press release.

Beginning next year onboard the recently refurbished National Geographic Explorer, travelers will have more opportunities to explore, with options including an eight-day itinerary that flies roundtrip across the Drake Passage and a 10-day itinerary that crosses the Drake Passage by ship with an air return from King George Island.

“No matter how many days they have to invest, helping curious explorers discover the majesty of Antarctica is a joy and a privilege we’ve been successfully offering for more than 50 years,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer, Lindblad Expeditions.

“We know this is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for most guests, so we don’t want them to miss a thing. On board our beloved purpose-designed expedition vessel, equipped with tools for immersive exploration—from double kayaks and Zodiacs that make viewing wildlife easy, to our open-bridge policy that gives guests ready access to our captain and crew and the best view in the house—they won’t. Instilling wonder, satisfying curiosity, and providing supreme comfort is what traveling with Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is all about.”

“Opening doors for worldwide exploration is the heart of National Geographic Expeditions, and introducing new opportunities for travelers to gain access to incredible places further extends our commitment to storytelling from an up-close perspective,” said Nancy Schumacher, senior vice president and general manager, National Geographic Expeditions. “Now, the options to take an expedition cruise or fly to Antarctica bring the amazing seventh continent closer as travelers seek to understand this dynamic ecosystem. On our Antarctica expeditions, travelers can learn from the in-depth knowledge of Experts and naturalists, as they illuminate and protect the wonder of the world.”