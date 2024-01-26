Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Celebrates a Strong Recovery in 2023

The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal (KTCT) has seen a strong recovery in 2023, as it marked a decade of operations in June 2023 and celebrated the return of international ship calls for the first time in three years on March 8, 2023, according to a press release.

In 2023, the terminal welcomed 138 cruise ship calls. March 8 marked the return of international ship calls to Kai Tak for the first time in three years, as well as the start of new homeport operations by Resorts World Cruises.

Jeff Bent, managing Director for Worldwide Cruise Terminals, said: “The return of international ship calls and a new homeport deployment marked a positive restart for both cruising and Hong Kong. We were delighted to host cruise ships again for the first time in a year, and welcome international ship calls and visitors back for the first time in three years. Ship calls in our ten active months reached 75 percent of pre-pandemic full-year levels, and we retained local market share of around 90 percent of cruise passengers.”