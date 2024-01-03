Jonathan Daniels Takes Over at Maryland Ports as Exec. Director

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld announced Jonathan Daniels as the new executive director of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Port Administration, according to a press release.

Daniels was selected by an executive search committee and a maritime executive search firm. Previously, he served as chief executive officer and director at Port Everglades in Broward County, Fla., and brings over 30 years of port and economic development experience.

Daniels will officially join the team on February 5.

“We’re excited to have someone of Jonathan Daniels’ stature join us in such a pivotal role leading the Maryland Port Administration,” said Secretary Wiedefeld. “Jonathan’s strong experience leading major U.S. ports and his unique economic development background make him the perfect choice for the Port of Baltimore as we continue to advance significant projects that will grow business and increase job opportunities.”

At Port Everglades, Daniels led a $3 billion plan to expand business lines in containers, energy, and cruise activity. Before that, he served as executive director and CEO for the Mississippi State Port Authority and oversaw a $570 million expansion and reconstruction project. He also worked for the Port of Oswego in New York and the Eastern Maine Development Corporation.