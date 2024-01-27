Iceland ProCruises: Discounts and Deals for Solo Travelers

Iceland ProCruises has announced several specials for the 2024 season, including savings of up to $1,000 per passenger and special deals for solo guests, according to a press release.

Discounts are available on the popular Iceland Circumnavigation tours aboard the Seaventure. An extension of early-bird discounts, combined with a new two-for-one-special, is offered on nine-day cruises departing on June 9, 17, 25, July 3, and 11.

Additionally, the Winter Saver Rate provides an extra $1,000 off early bird rates for the same Circumnavigation cruise.

This nine-day voyage offers a unique insight into Icelandic culture, nature, history, and lifestyle through various shore excursions. Iceland ProCruises will begin its 2024 season on June 1, and its final departure will be July 29. Early season departures offer guests the experience of the midnight sun and puffin sightings, while later in the season, there’s the potential to view the Northern Lights.

A special single occupancy fare is also available for all 2024 cruises, waving the solo traveler charge.

Early Bird Rates have been extended through February 29, encouraging early bookings to secure preferred dates and optimize cost savings, according to a company statement.

Cruise rates start from $2,990 per person (triple occupancy) and include accommodation, meals, Zodiac excursions, English-speaking guides, onboard lectures, Icelandic entertainment, and an Iceland ProCruises jacket. These specials cater to a range of travelers, including couples, families, and groups, with terms and prices available upon inquiry.