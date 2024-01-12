HX Strengthens Global Commercial Leadership Team

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced the appointment of Alex Delamere-White as its chief commercial officer, following six months as interim CCO, according to a press release.

Delamere-White brings a wealth of cruise experience, having led sales and marketing teams, e-commerce as well as loyalty programs for Carnival UK including P&O Cruises, Cunard and Princess Cruises. Most recently, he served as chief commercial officer for McCarthy Stone, a leading property developer.

In his new role, Delamere-White will bring the global functions under one leadership model, including newly evolved roles for Nathaniel Sherborne and Jim Sayer. Sayer is appointed as SVP of global marketing while Sherborne assumes the role of MD and VP of Europe and global sales enablement.

Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of HX said: “We are pleased to confirm Alex as our CCO for HX, leading our global commercial organization. Over the last six months, he has led with expertise, experience and the passion necessary for us to reach our growth potential and serve our trade partners and guests to a level that is best in class. As HX embarks on the next phase of its journey under our new name and brand, I look forward to seeing Alex and the team continue to expand our position as world leaders in sustainable exploration travel.”

Delamere-White said: “The last six months have seen pivotal change for HX, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for the business. My main focus will be to continue to upweight our concentrated efforts on B2B, making long-term investments in our partnerships with the travel trade, as well as strengthening our commercial performance and resources globally.”