Holland America Stacks New Booking Records During ‘Wave’ Season

Six months after recording its largest booking day, Holland America Line set a new single-day sales record on Jan. 16, 2024, according to a press release.

The Jan. 16 bookings surpassed the previous record from July 11, 2023, by 18 percent, making it the biggest sales day in the brand’s 150-year history.

The cruise line also set a record for the week ending Jan. 19, achieving its largest-ever bookings week during a wave season. Over one-third of the week’s bookings were for Alaska sailings. The line also reported that 22 percent of the reservations were made for cruises in 2025 or later.

“Stacking records on top of records is a sign of continued strength for our business and an endorsement from our guests that they are truly having the time of their lives exploring the world with us,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Our position as the cruise line with the most visits to Alaska’s glaciers and more ways to see wildlife is resonating, and we’re pleased to see so many guests already planning their 2025 vacations.”

The records come amid Holland America’s “Time of Your Life” sale, running through Feb. 29, 2024, applicable on select summer 2024 through spring 2025 cruises. Cruisers who book before Jan. 31, 2024, also receive up to $500 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length.