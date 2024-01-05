Fincantieri Awarded Gender Parity Certification by RINA

Fincantieri has become Italy’s first shipbuilding company to receive the Gender Parity Certification from RINA, according to a press release.

The Gender Parity Certification was awarded following an evaluation process based on 33 parameters, including corporate culture and strategy, women’s growth and inclusion opportunities, equal pay, and initiatives safeguarding parenthood and work-life balance.

In 2023, 34 percent of participants in Fincantieri’s Talent acceleration program were women, which exceeded the target of 25 percent.

“This certification is an important recognition of our commitment to gender parity,” said Luciano Sale, executive vice president human resources and real estate. “An inclusive and diversity-sensitive work environment is fundamental to the Group’s growth according to the guidelines of our 2023-2027 Sustainability Plan.”

“The additional verification audits, planned for the next few years, will be an incentive for us to further promote the participation of our employees: this is not an end point, but an important milestone that encourages us to continue working in the right direction,” Sale added.

“The Gender Parity Certification represents the start of a path of improvement for companies both in terms of performance and reputation,” said Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services. “Not coincidentally, several studies by Bocconi University and McKinsey & Company confirm improved performance for the most inclusive companies. The certification awarded to Fincantieri is a concrete demonstration of the development of policies related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that has resulted in the creation of an inclusive and equal climate also through continuous attention and training.”

Fincantieri has also participated in other Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including a policy on Respect for Human Rights and Diversity, a procedure on Gender Parity, work-life balance measures, a pathway to ensure a zero gender pay gap, programs to support parenting, training and awareness raising on bias and stereotypes, inclusive language and leadership.