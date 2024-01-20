Female BVI Captains Invited Onboard Celebrity Ascent

Captains Jonese Samuel, D’Andra Lewis and Rochelle Lawrence from the British Virgin Islands were invited onboard the Celebrity Ascent for lunch and a ship tour, according to a press release.

The three captains were invited by Staff Captain Maria Gotor on Jan. 17 while the Ascent was at the cruise pier.

During the event, the BVI captains, Captain Gotor and Chief Officer Eva Pavlou shared inspirational stories and exchanged maritime experiences. The exchange of knowledge highlighted parallels in their professional journeys as well as the need for equal treatment and representation in the maritime industry.

The subsequent tour of the bridge allowed the captains to explore the ship’s navigation systems, cutting-edge technology and operational facets of the bridge.

Photo: L-R: Eva Pavlou, Jonese Samuel, Rochelle Lawrence, D’Andra Lewis