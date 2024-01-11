Disney Cruise Line Partners with Roku

Disney Cruise Line is partnering with the Roku TV streaming platform to showcase the new ship in its fleet, the Disney Treasure, in Roku City, according to a press release.

The digital downtown will celebrate Disney Treasure’s upcoming December 2024 launch with a scene that includes nods to some of the spaces and activities awaiting guests onboard the ship, such as the Haunted Mansion Parlor, the Broadway-style show “Disney The Tale of Moana” and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island paradise in The Bahamas.

Serving as a screensaver for Roku streamers, Roku City is also filled with movie and TV references. According to the company, 85 percent of Roku subscribers have watched the screensaver scroll by as they take streaming breaks.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024, sailing a seven-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary from Port Canaveral, Florida. The line’s newest ship will spend its inaugural season operating week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral.