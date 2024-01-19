Cunard Announces Insight Speaker Program for 2024 Voyages

Cunard has announced its most extensive Insight Speaker program for its 2024 offering, according to a press release.

Cunard’s Insights enrichment program features acclaimed authors, explorers, filmmakers and other notable experts to enlighten and entertain guests at sea.

In 2024, more than 430 experts will take to the stage across the Cunard fleet, compared to 322 speakers in 2023. This equates to over 2,000 exclusive Insight Speaker talks across the fleet, including the new Queen Anne starting from May 3.

Onboard the Queen Elizabeth, investigative journalist and British television icon Ross Kemp will be giving an Insight Speaker talk in September, sharing tales of his time in Afghanistan, the Amazon and following some of the world’s most dangerous gangs. The season will also feature the legendary mountaineer Kenton Cool.

Onboard the Queen Anne, guests will enjoy tales from the likes of MasterChef judge and foodie aficionado Gregg Wallace, historian Dan Snow MBE and sports presenter Clare Balding.