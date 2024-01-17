Crystal Announces Deal with Ensemble

Crystal announced that it will be a preferred supplier to the Ensemble, the travel consortium, according to a press release.

As part of the partnership, the cruise line will provide an onboard amenity program for clients and Ensemble-hosted sailings as well as access to travel advisor reduced rate cruises.

To celebrate the partnership, Crystal is named Ensemble’s featured “Partner of the Month,” which includes training webinars, marketing initiatives and even a contest to win a free trip with Crystal for bookings made in January.

“Ensemble is an ideal partner with a great network of agencies across North America,” said Vice President, National Accounts, Abercrombie & Kent and Crystal, Kim Guimaraes. “We are excited to kick off our relationship being recognized as their ‘Partner of the Month’ and look forward to welcoming their advisors and clients onboard in the coming months.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Crystal as a partner as we continue to expand our offerings in the luxury travel sector,” said Michael Johnson, president of Ensemble. “Watching Crystal’s relaunch last summer has excited all of our members, and they cannot wait to speak to their clients about the exceptional voyages Crystal has to offer around the world.”