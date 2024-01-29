Cruise Saudi and Al Madinah Sign MoU

Cruise Saudi and Al Madinah Region Development Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding to foster economic development in the Al Madinah Region, focusing on social impact both locally and across Saudi, according to a press release.

Both companies share the vision to advance access to Al Madinah, developing the region and expanding facilities to accommodate more tourists.

The signing took place at this year’s Saudi Tourism Forum in Riyadh, the annual event that promotes Saudi as a tourist destination.

Mashhoor Baeshen, executive director, destinations development and management at Cruise Saudi said: “Unique in history and culture, Al Madinah has so much to offer tourists seeking an authentic Saudi experience. Cruise Saudi’s signing of the MoU with Al Madinah Region Development Authority marks our commitment to showcasing the most significant historical sites of Saudi through a carefully curated array of onshore experiences.”

The agreement between Cruise Saudi and Al Madinah Region Development Authority is to enrich the visitors’ experience, create jobs, improve facilities and drive economic growth, as well as to support the Kingdom’s goal of welcoming 150 million tourists per year by 2030.