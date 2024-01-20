Coral Expeditions Announced New Kimberley Cruise Guide for 2024-25

Coral Expeditions has released its 2024-25 Kimberley cruise guide, according to a press release. The guide provides highlights of the cruise along the Kimberley coastline, details on the fleet and maps with itinerary locations.

“As the pioneers of expedition cruising in Australia, our Kimberley expedition is a well-established true Australian signature experience that is unrivaled by any other operator,” said the cruise line’s managing director Mark Fifield. “We are delighted to present our 2024-2025 Kimberley guide, a testament to our continued commitment to providing unparalleled adventure experiences. This is not just a guide; it’s an invitation to embark on a journey of a lifetime, exploring what we think is amongst the most special destinations in the world for its natural and cultural significance with an Australian team that shares your passion for discovery.”

The Kimberley Cruise Guide also features passages from voyage diaries written by Expedition Leaders and Guest Lecturers during their journeys and first-hand reviews from past travelers.