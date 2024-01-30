Carnival’s Celebration Key to Feature Five Areas

Carnival Cruise Line’s new exclusive Grand Bahama destination, Celebration Key, will feature five different areas designed for a range of experiences, according to a press release.

These areas called portals, feature the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean, a white sand beach, an exclusive adult-only private club, a variety of dining venues and libation stations and more, all in one place.

“No one does fun like Carnival and we are designing Celebration Key, and its five portals, with endless ways for our guests to unlock their own kind of fun in this incredible paradise that also celebrates the beauty of Grand Bahama,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Celebration Key is uniquely positioned to bring an island experience to our diverse range of guests, in a way that lets them choose their slice of ‘paradise.'”

The Five Portals include:

The Welcome Portal is where guests are greeted with information to help guide them toward their fun.

The Family-Friendly Portal is a place for families with kids of all ages. The day can include swimming in the large freshwater lagoon, two racing waterslides in the large sandcastle, sports courts, spaces designed for kids and teens to enjoy and a variety of cabana rentals.

The Adult-Friendly Portal includes a variety of cabana rentals, including beach cabanas, villas with personal slides into the lagoon and floating cabanas. There are also several dining venues, including a full-service restaurant that will offer a variety of cuisines, including local Bahamian flavors.

The Private Club Portal is a private club and an adult-only retreat, with an infinity pool and loungers, overlooking the Bahamian waters. A dedicated section of the beach provides premier and private access, along with elevated dining experiences.

The Retail Portal will showcase Bahamian culture, featuring a backdrop of murals painted by Bahamian artists and shop with authentic Bahamian artisanal goods and local Bahamian retailers.



Carnival has released a special Celebration Key video which offers a glimpse into the fun in store for guests beginning in July 2025. The video is available here.