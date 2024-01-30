Carnival Jubilee Rescues Two Men in Kayak in Gulf of Mexico

The Carnival Jubilee’s team rescued two men who were stranded in a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a press release.

The men said that their boat sank so they used the kayak to stay afloat. The Carnival Jubilee’s team members spotted the two men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico and quickly rescued them. They were welcomed onto the ship where they were evaluated by the ship’s medical staff and received first aid and food.

The Jubilee’s team and Carnival’s Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer shortly after the rescue.

The Carnival Jubilee is proceeding with its regular schedule and is expected to arrive in Costa Maya, Mexico on Tuesday.