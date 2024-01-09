Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back AMP Up Commission Challenge

Carnival Radiance

Carnival Cruise Line announced today the return of its AMP Up Commission Challenge, empowering travel advisors to increase commission rates up to 15 percent throughout 2024 based on bookings made through March 31, 2024, according to a press release.

“As we step into 2024, our travel agency partners are already on a trajectory of success. The AMP Up Challenge is designed as a catalyst to push that momentum even further, as it enables agents to harness their agency’s sales and proactively rise to higher commission tiers,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “Since it’s Wave season, we encourage agents to seize the opportunity and enjoy the benefits for the rest of the year.”

The company said that participating agencies will need to meet sales targets during the Wave booking period, from January to March 2024, to qualify for higher commission levels between 11 and 15 percent. The higher commissions will then be applied to bookings made from April 1 through Dec. 31, 2024.

