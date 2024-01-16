Carnival Announces New Promotion for Travel Agents

Carnival Cruise Line launched the Rock and Spin Booking Promotion on January 16 as part of the company’s Travel Agents Rock program.

The promotion is designed to support travel advisors’ success during the 2024 wave season and runs through March 31, 2024, according to a press release.

The Rock and Spin promotion supports the work of travel advisors during peak booking season and provides them with the chance to win from $5,000 in prizes each month, including gift cards, Loyalty Rocks! Reward Points and Carnival-branded merchandise.

At the end of the promotion, one grand prize winner will be randomly selected for an up to eight-day cruise for two onboard one of Carnival’s ships.

Travel advisors earn spins on the promotion’s interactive digital prize wheel by making new bookings.

“In our ongoing commitment to our valued travel advisors, we’re introducing the Rock and Spin promotion as the next chapter in celebrating their triumphs in a new and fun way,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing for Carnival Cruise Line.

“Building on the success of our Travel Agents Rock program, this promotion is another way we aim to elevate the excitement around wave season while showing gratitude for all they do,” he added.

Carnival’s AMP Up Commission Challenge is another program where travel advisors have the opportunity to increase commissions up to 15 percent for the full 2024 year based on bookings made now through March 31, 2024.

Travel advisors will continue to earn regular Loyalty Rewards base points for each booking, in addition to eligible bonus points earned through this promotion, according to the press release.