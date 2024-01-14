Brazilian Government Postpones Visa Requirements

The Brazilian Government is postponing its new visa requirement for holders of passports issued in Australia, Canada and the United States.

Previously set to enter into effect on January 10, 2024, the new visa policy will now be introduced on April 10, 2024.

According to a statement shared by Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism, the postponement aims at making time for the completion of a new implementation process.

The new timeline also avoids the introduction of the new requirement during the country’s busy travel season, the government said.

With the change, the 2023-24 cruise season in Brazil will see a smaller impact from the new policy. In addition to ships serving the domestic local market, the South American country is set to see a series of vessels with foreign guests through late April.

Among the companies sailing international itineraries across Brazil this season are Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Tourists coming from the affected countries make up a relevant part of the passengers of these cruise lines.

In December, the Brazilian Government announced an e-Visa system for citizens of the United States, Canada and Australia.

At the time, the country said that the tourists coming from the three countries would need to fulfill an online application before arriving via air, sea, or land.

The entire process would be done online, the government explained. After receiving their electronic visa, holders needed only to show a printed copy of the document, along with their passports, when arriving in Brazil.

Allowing multiple entries, the e-Visa had a reported cost of $80.90 with validity periods varying by country.

U.S. citizens would see a ten-year validity period, while for Canadians and Australians, the visa would be valid for five years.

“We are communicating with cruise companies, airlines, major operators and travel agencies, so that the information is broad and reaches those who have already purchased their trip and those who plan to visit Brazil,” Marcelo Freixo, president of Embratur – Brazil’s promotion agency – said in December.