Bollete Set for 2025 World Cruise for Fred. Olsen

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced that the Bolette will embark on her maiden around-the-world cruise, sailing January 2025, according to a company statement.

The “Voyage of Exploration Around the World” 106-night voyage is scheduled to start on January 6t.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, explained that the voyage has been crafted to follow the routes of historical explorers, such as Magellan and Elcano, Matthew Flinders, James Cook and Alexander Selkirk.

The cruise offers a range of experiences, including visits to landmarks such as Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer and Sydney’s Opera House and exploration of natural sites like Sugar Loaf Mountain and the Chilean Fjords. Guests will have the opportunity to experience diverse cultures, encounter wildlife like Magellan penguins, and see Africa’s Big Five.

Fred Olsen is offering guests up to £600 per person to spend on board or free door-to-door transfers covering up to 250 mainland miles from the port.

The itinerary for this voyage includes stops in Portugal, Spain, Cape Verde, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, French Polynesia, Cook Islands, Tonga, Australia, Mauritius, Reunion Island, South Africa, Namibia, St. Helena Island, Senegal and finally heads back to the UK.