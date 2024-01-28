Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Azamara Onward Makes Maiden Call to Easter Island

Azamara Onward

Azamara Cruises’ Azamara Onward made its maiden call to Easter Island during its World Cruise 2024, according to a press release.

The ship made its inaugural visit to the island while sailing the 16-night Pacific Mysteries leg of the world tour. Passengers aboard the Azamara Onward could explore Easter Island’s volcanoes and grasslands and see nearly 1,000 moai statues scattered throughout the island. After departing the Easter Island, the ship’s next stop will be Pitcairn Island.

Azamara Onward’s 155-night 2024 world voyage departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jan. 5. During the next five months, the Azamara Onward will visit more than 40 countries on six continents before ending the journey in Barcelona, Spain.

The Azamara Onward will again visit the Easter Island on its 155-night 2026 World Cruise.

