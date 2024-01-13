Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Azamara Announces New 2024 Canada and New England Sailings

Azamara Journey

Azamara unveiled two new sailings for fall 2024, exploring new ports across Canada and New England onboard the Azamara Journey, according to a press release.

After recently unveiling six Canada and New England voyages for 2025, the cruise line will return to the region sooner than previously announced with these two new itineraries with more time to explore the regions.

The two new voyages onboard the Azamara Journey include:

  • The 12-night Canada/New England Voyage departing on October 12, 2024: Guests will explore the coastal cities in Maine before making their way to Canada. The Azamara Journey will sail the Saguenay Fjord followed by an overnight in Quebec City.
  • The 15-night Colonial America Voyage departs on October 24, 2024: Sailing from Montreal, guests will explore Quebec City, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick before cruising down the American East Coast. After a visit to New York City, the ship will stop at seaside spots like Newport, R.I. and Charleston, S.C. before concluding in Miami.

 

Travelers can also book one of the six recently announced 2025 voyages, with new ports across Canada, New England, Iceland and Greenland. Guests will have a chance to explore the towns of Prince Edward Island, mountain peaks and waterfalls in Grundarfjordur, Iceland, as well as the scenery along the St. Lawrence River.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.