Azamara Announces New 2024 Canada and New England Sailings

Azamara unveiled two new sailings for fall 2024, exploring new ports across Canada and New England onboard the Azamara Journey, according to a press release.

After recently unveiling six Canada and New England voyages for 2025, the cruise line will return to the region sooner than previously announced with these two new itineraries with more time to explore the regions.

The two new voyages onboard the Azamara Journey include:

The 12-night Canada/New England Voyage departing on October 12, 2024: Guests will explore the coastal cities in Maine before making their way to Canada. The Azamara Journey will sail the Saguenay Fjord followed by an overnight in Quebec City.

The 15-night Colonial America Voyage departs on October 24, 2024: Sailing from Montreal, guests will explore Quebec City, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick before cruising down the American East Coast. After a visit to New York City, the ship will stop at seaside spots like Newport, R.I. and Charleston, S.C. before concluding in Miami.

Travelers can also book one of the six recently announced 2025 voyages, with new ports across Canada, New England, Iceland and Greenland. Guests will have a chance to explore the towns of Prince Edward Island, mountain peaks and waterfalls in Grundarfjordur, Iceland, as well as the scenery along the St. Lawrence River.