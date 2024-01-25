AQV Launches New Promo and New Payment Policy

American Queen Voyages announced the launch of its “Sail Away and Save Event,” which includes over 200 sailings through 2025, according to a press release.

With the cruise line’s biggest wave Season offer yet, guests will enjoy up to $3,500 in savings, a $100 premium shore excursion credit and a $100 “Your Choice” onboard credit on select sailings.

Additionally, the cruise line also unveiled a new payment policy with low deposits, giving travelers more flexibility when planning their next cruise. Guests can take advantage of the Wave Season Sail Away and Save Event now through Thursday, Feb. 29.

Under the new policy, guests can secure their voyage with a deposit of $250 per person due within three days of making a reservation. The remaining balance is due 61 days before the sail date. For last-minute guests, reservations made within 61 days of the sail date require full payment at the time of booking.

As part of the Wave Season promotion, AQV is introducing new offerings for 2024, such as shorter voyages, new themed cruises and more shore excursions. Guests can also opt for Experiential Voyages that provide immersive experiences across rivers and expeditions.