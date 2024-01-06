Ambassador’s Ambience Resumes Service Ahead of World Cruise

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience is resuming service today at the Port of Tilbury, in the United Kingdom.

After seeing several of its cruises transferred to a different ship due to a delayed drydock stay, the 1991-built vessel is returning for a 120-night world cruise.

Sailing roundtrip from its British homeport, the “2024 Grand Around the World Cruise” features visits to a total of 34 destinations across the globe.

After sailing to ports of call in Europe, the global itinerary is set to cross the Atlantic before arriving in the Caribbean and Central America.

The Ambience then transits the Panama Canal before continuing its way to the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

The worldwide adventure also features a series of destinations in the Indian Ocean, Africa and South America on its way back to the UK.

Before resuming service, the Ambience underwent maintenance at a shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany.

Originally set to be completed in early December, the job was delayed due to metal damage on the ship’s propellor shaft and stern bearings.

According to Ambassador, the problem was found during a routine inspection and required essential repair work, which led to additional time in the German drydock.

The two propeller shafts, each 20 meters long and weighing over 30 tons, together with their bearings had to be transported by sea to a specialist metal repair shop in Denmark, the company explained.

As a result, several cruises previously scheduled to sail onboard the Ambience were transferred to the Ambition – which saw the cancellation of a 38-night cruise to the Caribbean.