AMA Capital Announces Joint Venture with Skysail Advisors

AMA Capital Partners, an investment bank specializing in transportation and maritime sectors, has announced a joint venture with Skysail Advisors, a Boston-based firm known for its advisory services in maritime technology, according to a press release.

This partnership aims to leverage both companies’ strengths in guiding businesses through growth strategies, capital market access, and mergers & acquisitions.

Evangelos Efstathiou, founder and managing director of Skysail, stated” “We are excited about this new partnership. Over the past five years, Skysail has seen a significant inflow of venture capital and private equity into the maritime technology space, driven by digital transformation and decarbonization.

“We have known the principals at AMA for a long time and see a great opportunity to combine their maritime capital markets expertise with Skysail’s unparalleled market intelligence and advisory services,” added Efstathiou.

Paul Leand, CEO of AMA, commented: “Skysail’s position in the maritime technology space is a perfect fit for us as we expand our offerings. Chris Weyers, managing director at AMA, will spearhead this initiative, focusing on the new technologies in the maritime sector.”

AMA, founded in 1987, has recently expanded its focus to include marine technology and service sectors. This expansion includes collaborations with companies specializing in AI-enabled software for voyage optimization and marine engineering firms developing solutions to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the global marine fleet.

Skysail, founded in 2016, offers consultancy to shipowners, commodity traders, and private equity investors on maritime technology industry trends, digitalization strategies, and M&A. The firm is renowned for its market intelligence and strategic advisory services, helping entrepreneurs and established maritime technology entities.

The joint operations of AMA and Skysail will be based out of AMA’s Stamford, Connecticut office and Skysail’s Boston, Massachusetts office.

Caption: AMA Capital Partners’ managing directors (from left) Chris Weyers, Peter Shaerf, Paul Leand and Kevin O’Hara are targeting the maritime tech space with a new joint venture with Skysail Advisor