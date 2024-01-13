Albatros Announces 2026 Greenland Solar Eclipse Expedition

Albatros Expeditions announced the launch of a unique expedition featuring a total solar eclipse in Greenland in 2026, according to a press release.

Scheduled to set sail on August 10, 2026, aboard the Ocean Albatros, the sailing will explore the landscapes of Greenland, combined with the spectacle of a total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026.

In addition, Albatros Expeditions has selected a strategic landing site on the center line of the total eclipse, allowing observers to witness the event as the moon completely obscures the Sun.

Hans Lagerweij, CEO of Albatros Expeditions, said: “At Albatros Expeditions, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of exploration and setting new standards. As true Greenland experts and seasoned adventure travelers who live and breathe unique experiences in far-flung corners of the globe, we are thrilled for our guests to experience this once-in-a-lifetime natural phenomenon onboard our Ocean Albatros. Our meticulously designed expedition ships enhance every aspect of the journey, from the revolutionary X-bow to the hydraulic observation platforms, the abundance of balconies, jacuzzis, and panoramic saunas – we infuse elements of comfortable luxury into every detail.”

Albatros Expeditions Product Manager, Steffan Danino said: “This voyage offers a unique opportunity to witness one of Earth’s most incredible natural wonders while exploring everything the world’s largest island has to offer. From incredible Arctic nature to jaw-dropping scenery and welcoming local Inuit culture, this voyage showcases the splendor and majesty of this incredible country. “

This 13-day solar eclipse adventure sails from Reykjavík to Kangerlussuaq, following the same maritime course set by Norse settlers over a thousand years ago.