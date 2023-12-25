Viking Highlights New Ships and Itineraries for 2024

Viking is introducing new ships and itineraries in 2024 and beyond, the company highlighted in a press release.

Deployment news include the brand-new “Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada” itinerary. Being introduced next year, the 15-day voyage was designed to immerse guests in natural beauty and volcanic landscapes, Viking said.

The itinerary also allows passengers to delve into the history of Viking exploration, the company added, and offers charming ports of call.

Also new is the “Malta, Morocco & the Mediterranean” itinerary, which is being introduced by Viking in late 2024.

Sailing roundtrip from Barcelona, the 16-day cruise spans seven countries, featuring visits to UNESCO-designated sites, North African cities, the Alhambra palace, and other scenic destinations.

In 2025, Viking is also introducing the 32-day “Grand Australia Circumnavigation” itinerary, as well as a world voyage that features visits to 37 countries across six continents.

Viking Expeditions is set for new itineraries in 2025 too. In addition to new versions of the company’s Longitudinal World Cruises, the company’s exploration product is set to debut in the Arctic.

Starting in July 2025, the Viking Octantis will offer three new itineraries ranging from 13 to 27 days that explore the Polar North, Canada and Greenland.

Viking also announced a wave of new itineraries in Antarctica for the 2025 season that includes the new 87-day “From the Arctic to Antarctica” itinerary sailing from Nuuk, Greenland to Ushuaia, Argentina.

A new oceangoing ship is debuting for the company next year too, the Viking Vela. Joining Viking’s nine sister ships, the 930-guest vessel is currently being built in Italy.

Vela’s inaugural season includes a series of winter cruises across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe starting in late 2024.

Viking is introducing new ships to its river fleet as well, with the Viking Tonle, the Viking Hathor, the Viking Sobek, and a new Viking Longship on the Seine River set to debut through 2025.