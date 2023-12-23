truTV Impractical Jokers and Eric Andre Announce 2024 Comedy Cruise Lineup

truTV Impractical Jokers and Eric Andre announced a lineup for their upcoming comedy cruise, truTV Impractical Jokers x Eric Andre Get Ship Faced, sailing January 22-26, 2024.

Presented by Sixthman, the truTV Impractical Jokers x Eric Andre Get Ship Faced voyage will depart from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The sailing will feature stand-up comedy, live music, podcasts, exclusive panels and karaoke onboard. The truTV Impractical Jokers – Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James “Murr” Murray – and Eric Andre will each perform three identical shows in the ship’s Stardust Theater with tickets guaranteed to all guests.

The hosts will be joined onboard by 8x GRAMMY Award-nominee Joey Fatone and original Jackass crew member Steve-O, who will perform three exclusive live shows in the Stardust Theater.

In addition, the voyage will include performances from Steve-O, DJ Douggpound, Jiggy, Awful Wrestling, Adam Green, and Maddy Smith, as well as previously announced guests Felipe Esparza, Taste Buds – Live, Space Monkeys, Cipha Sounds, SNACKTIME, and Karaoke Killed The Cat.

Guests can also look forward to a Lip Sync Battle available to all guests (judged by Andre and the Jokers); The Gong Show, an amateur talent show hosted by Eric Andre; Beer Pong with Q; a sand castle building competition with Murr on the beaches of Nassau, Bahamas; a special poker tournament (hosted by Q); a book panel with Murr and his co-author Darren Wearmouth discussing their latest thriller, You Better Watch Out; and more.