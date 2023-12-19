Tourism Trinidad Welcomes MSC Seaside

MSC Cruises’ Seaside made its inaugural visit to the Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday, December 14, just as passenger arrivals this season reached the 20,000 mark.

The arrival of the MSC Seaside marks the 18th call for the port so far for the 2023-24 season.

The ship arrived in Trinidad while sailing its 14-night Southern Caribbean voyage which departed from Fort de France, Martinique on December 9.

MSC Seaside’s visit brings passenger arrivals to 21,011 since the start of the 2023-24 season in October. Among these, an estimated 13,800 passengers have disembarked, with 25 percent opting for curated organized tours.

After leaving Trinidad, the MSC headed towards St Georges, Grenada. The itinerary also includes calls in Pointe A Pitre, Guadeloupe; Roseau, Dominica; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; St Johns, Antigua; and Basseterre, St. Kitts before returning to Fort de France.

The port’s projections indicate that approximately 88,000 passengers and 30,000 crew will visit Trinidad’s shores during the 2023-24 season, representing an estimated 81 percent increase in passengers from last season.