Sommer: NCLH Concentrating on Product, People and Partnerships

Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said his strategy is built on the three Ps: product, people and partnerships.

Speaking aboard the brand new Regent Seven Seas Grandeur, Sommer said he was not worried about the influx of new luxury cruise competition, pointing to new tonnage from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Explora Journeys, but instead was focused on competing with luxury hotels.

“We are super focused and passionate on delivering an unrivaled product to our guests across all three brands,” said Sommer. “The three brands are different. NCL is in the contemporary space. Oceania is in the upper premium and foodie space that we created, and Regent is in the ultra-luxury space.

“When you know your main mission in life is to deliver an outstanding product to guests it really focuses everyone on what they are doing,” Sommer continued.

Since taking the helm at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings earlier this year, Sommer said he had visited about half of the ships in the company’s 32-ship fleet and has plans to visit the rest in 2024. He said when he’s aboard he makes time to meet with the captain, general manager and also talks to crew and guests.

“I sit down with guests and ask them what they like, and about challenges and what we can improve,” Sommer explained, noting he held a forum aboard the Grandeur, talking to some of Regent’s most loyal guests and asking for feedback.

The second P in his arsenal is for people, with Sommer noting the company’s 40,000 employees both shipboard and shoreside.

For partnerships, Sommer pointed to the high commission rates Regent pays its travel advisor partners, and said the company was committed to being the easiest and most profitable cruise line to do business with.

“I know the commissions we give the trade are the highest by far in the industry mostly due to our all-inclusive packaging,” Sommer said. “We essentially pay commission on everything.”