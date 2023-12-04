Sea Cloud Cruises Unveils ‘Authentic Sailing Journeys’ 2024 Brochure

Sea Cloud Cruises has released its 2024 Authentic Sailing Journeys brochure, comprising 95 pages of photography and descriptions of the upcoming season.

The catalog highlights the experience onboard the cruise line’s ships as they sail itineraries ranging from four to 16 days in length.

In 2024, the Sea Cloud, the Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud Spirit will operate 80 cruises, including Special Occasion voyages such as the St. Barths Bucket Regatta, the Monaco Historic Grand Prix and America’s Cup. Some voyages will feature Michelin-starred chefs as well as special musical experiences or renowned lecturers onboard.

After making its way to Florida and The Bahamas in March, the Sea Cloud Spirit will commence its spring season with the Canaries, followed by Morocco and Spain. In the summer of 2024, the ship will offer Atlantic Coast and Northern Europe itineraries visiting destinations such as Lisbon, Bilbao Bordeaux, England, Ireland and Norway, before returning to the Caribbean.

The Sea Cloud II will sail the Caribbean from January through April while homeporting in St Maarten and Barbados. The ship will visit Martinique, Isles de Santes and Santa Domingo before embarking on its European season in April. After takin guests to the Monaco Historic Grand Prix with VIP access, the Sea Cloud II will then sail to Capri, Sardina and Corsica, Sicily, Greece and French and Italian Rivieras.

Homeporting in St Maarten and Barbados, the Sea Cloud will visit ports including Anguilla, Nevis, Mayreau and Bequia. The ship’s Caribbean season will conclude with a second rendezvous alongside the Sea Cloud II sailing the British Virgin Islands, Lesser Antilles and returning to St. Maarten.

“The Sea Cloud Cruises fleet will ring in the New Year in Cartagena, Bequia and Virgin Gorda, with a special 2024 season in store, charting courses away from the crowds,“ said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises. “We encourage North American travelers and advisors to download or request our Authentic Sailing Journeys brochure and our crew looks forward to welcoming many onboard in 2024.”