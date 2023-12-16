Scenic Opens 2025-26 Bookings for Antarctica Expeditions

Scenic announced the early release of the 2025-26 Antarctica expeditions program, according to a press release.

Scenic’s Antarctica expeditions are designed by the experts in the Polar Discovery Team to make the most of the 18 to 20 hours of daylight and lead guests on guided kayak and paddle boarding excursions, nature walks and Zodiac tours.

Ken Muskat, managing director of Scenic Group USA, said: “Our exclusive voyages to East Antarctica and the Ross Sea were introduced in response to requests from guests who have already experienced Antarctica and were looking for more once-in-a-lifetime polar journeys. Scenic Eclipse II will be the newest and most modern ultra-luxury expedition ship operating in this remote region and will be entering areas that are rarely visited. Exclusive experiences include exploring the McMurdo Dry Valleys, a landscape that has been compared to the surface of Mars and is only accessible by helicopter.”

The 13-day Antarctica in Depth adventure sails roundtrip from Buenos Aires, Argentina onboard the Scenic Eclipse. The voyage includes multiple Zodiac landings and explorations each day as well as up-close views of wildlife. Five departures run between November 2025 and February 2026, with prices starting at $19,225 per person.

The 20/23-day Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands expedition departs Ushuaia and stops in Montevideo, Uruguay, before visiting the Antarctica Peninsula, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. Highlights include a Scenic Discovery excursion at the Falkland’s Gypsy Cove, walking the wildlife trail to see the Magellanic penguin colony; Zodiac cruises along the 10,000-foot mountain range that forms the spine of the long, narrow island of South Georgia; walking tours of the thriving community of Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands; and five full days taking in much of what Antarctica has to offer. Prices start at $28,208.

The 16-day Antarctica in Depth sailing departs on December 21, 2025, allowing guests to venture where few people have set foot before by crossing the Antarctic Circle. Prices start at 21,246.

The 25-day Mawson’s Antarctica: Along the East Coast voyage departs from Queenstown, New Zealand and explores the wild east coast of Antarctica. This sailing follows in the footsteps of Douglas Mawson’s Antarctic expedition – the South Australian geologist who accompanied Ernest Shackleton during the Australasian Antarctic Expedition of 1911–14. Departing on December 13, 2025, guests will enjoy Christmas and New Year in one of the most remote areas of the world, before ending in Hobart. Prices start at $29,543.

Guests can also discover Antarctica’s Ross Sea region onboard the Scenic Eclipse II as it sails the 24-day Antarctica’s Ross Sea: Majestic Ice and Wildlife expedition, sailing from Hobart to Dunedin on Jan. 6, 2026. In addition to visiting Ross Island, guests will also have a chance to visit the historical hut of Sir Ernest Shackleton. On Cape Adare, guests will take in the largest Adélie penguin rookery in Antarctica. Prices start at $33,123.