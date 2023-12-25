Scenic Launches New Year Savings Event

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has launched its New Year’s savings event, according to a press release. The campaign will allow guests to save up to 35 percent off brochure price and enjoy complimentary door-to-door transfers and business class flights on selected itineraries across Europe, South East Asia, Australia and Antarctica.

The savings are valid from December 21 until February 29, 2024 and are applicable across selected all-inclusive river itineraries including new for 2024; extended sailings on the Danube; and the newly introduced dedicated Sporting Legends Cruise on the Seine, welcoming past Olympians and guests onboard weeks before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For Ocean cruising, the new year savings are available on over 65 itineraries including new voyages onboard the Scenic Eclipse I and II, from the Kimberley coastline of Australia to the East Coast of Antarctica.

The New Year savings event includes itineraries such as the eight-day Gems of the Danube from Munich to Budapest, the 11-day Beautiful Bordeaux, the 13-day Antarctica in Depth voyage and the 11-day Discover the Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilderness.