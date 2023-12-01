Saga Launches Winter 2025 Itineraries

Saga Cruises announced the release of its first nine winter 2025 ocean sailings onboard the Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure and has extended its chauffeur service nationwide for 2025, according to a press release.

Saga’s winter 2025 itineraries include a new 49-night Caribbean and Central America cruise onboard the Spirit of Discovery and three Canary Island cruises as well as itineraries to the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, Norway for the Northern Lights, Portugal and the Azores, and Croatia and the Adriatic.

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: “Like our guests, we’re looking forward to Winter 2025 and the opportunity for some warm weather and Northern Lights. These first nine all-inclusive cruises will visit some of our most popular cruise destinations including the Canary Islands, Norway, and the Mediterranean, and we’re also excited to launch one of our longest itineraries to date at 49 nights, to the Caribbean islands and Central America, which we believe will prove incredibly popular.

“As always, we’re offering early bookers the best deals. When we first launch a cruise, we offer up to 35 percent off so it’s really worth booking early both for the discounts and to secure any preferred cabins. These are also all-inclusive cruises, so there are no hidden extras – everything from our new for 2025 nationwide chauffeur service from home to the ship and back again, Wi-Fi, dining and drinks and a range of excursions are included in the price.”

Spirit of Discovery’s 2025 sailings include:

A 49-night cruise departing from Portsmouth on January 6, 2025, visiting St Lucia, Barbados, Bequia, Willemstad, Oranjestad, Puerto Limón and Honduras, among other destinations.

A 16-night cruise Norway and the Northern Lights voyage, visiting Ålesund and exploring the Viking heritage of Trøndheim.

A 14-night Springtime in the Canaries cruise with a stop in Cádiz, Gran Canaria and La Palma.

The 18-night Western Mediterranean and Italian Riviera cruise visiting Gibraltar, Cartagena, Livorno and Portofino, among others.

Spirit of Adventure’s 2025 cruises include: