Rostock-Warnemünde Welcomes Last Ship in 2023

Spirit of Discovery

The port of Rostock-Warnemünde has welcomed its last ship call of 2023 with the arrival of Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery on Thursday, December 28.

The Spirit of Discovery arrived in Warnemünde while sailing its 14-night Scandinavian Christmas journey, which departed Portsmouth, England on Thursday, December 21. Following the call, the ship set course for Kiel, Germany. The Spirit of Discovery will also visit Aarhus and Copenhagen in Denmark before returning to Portsmouth on January 4, 2024.

The main cruise season in Rostock-Warnemünde concluded on October 29, 2023, with the last call of the AIDAmar.

Since then, only two of four planned calls have taken place by the end of the year as Phoenix Reisen canceled one call each from the Artania and the Amera. The cancellation for the Artania was due to weather while the Amera is facing drydock delays in Gdansk.

No cruise ships are expected in the port of Rostock-Warnemünde in the next three months. The 2024 season will open with a call from the AIDAmar on April 14, 2024. AIDA Cruises will again station the AIDAmar and AIDAdiva in Rostock-Warnemünde in the summer of 2024.

