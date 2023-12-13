RiAus Announces Partnership with Scenic for Antarctic Discovery Voyages

The Royal Institution of Australia (RiAus) announced a new partnership with Scenic for a series of discovery tours of Antarctica, according to a press release.

The partnership, highlighted in RiAus’s Cosmos Magazine, aligns with the institution’s mission of bringing science and discovery to the public.

In December 2024, a special expedition cruise hosted by RiAus editor-in-chief Ian Connellan and Cosmos editor Gail MacCallum will set sail from Ushuaia, Argentina heading to the Antarctic Peninsula.

The 13-day Antarctica in Depth voyage promises to be a blend of luxury, education and adventure. Special offers for Cosmos readers are available. Scenic is also offering a $500 savings per person for Cosmos readers.

RiAus Executive Director, Will Berryman, said: “As a not-for-profit organization with a mission to inform all Australians with science news and information, we need partners to help us resource and fulfil our mission. We are delighted to be able to work with Scenic on this partnership, especially as we share as organizations a fascination with Antarctica and the science and discovery that all of us can learn. We thank Scenic for their support.”