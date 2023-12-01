Record Black Friday for Cunard Line

Cunard has reported its highest ever number of guest bookings over the Black Friday period, according to a press release.

The luxury cruise line has seen strong booking momentum across 2024 and 2025 sailings, with the Queen Anne’s European itineraries proving to be particularly popular with guests.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: “Following a record start to the year with our strongest Wave campaign in ten years, we have seen unparalleled bookings during the latest Black Friday period. It’s fantastic to see momentum for our newest ship Queen Anne gathering pace, and these results are testament to the enduring appeal of Cunard’s commitment to unrivalled luxury, unique White Star Service, and unforgettable holiday experiences.

“We look forward to a bumper start to 2024 with ever-increasing demand for Queen Anne as we approach the final countdown,” she said.